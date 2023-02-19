Turkish bulldozer operator prays for bodies to allow families a grave

"You recover a body from under tonnes of rubble. Families are waiting with hope...they want to have a burial ceremony. They want a grave," Bozkrut said.

According to Islamic tradition, the dead should be buried as quickly as possible.

At a graveyard in the city, the thousands of new graves vastly outnumbered those which predated the earthquake, underlining the scale of the catastrophe.

More than 46,000 people in Turkey and Syria were killed by the earthquake and the toll is expected to climb even higher.

Bozkurt said that while he was at work with his bulldozer a father, warming himself at a fire by the ruins of his former home, asked him to find his daughter.

"He told us, 'please find a piece of her so I would know where her grave is'. This is really tragic."