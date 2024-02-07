Hamas responds to Gaza truce deal, Blinken says agreement 'possible'

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Tuesday it had delivered its response to a proposed ceasefire deal for Gaza, and the United States said it believed an agreement was possible.

Details of Hamas' response were not immediately revealed but Qatar, which helped mediate the proposal that was passed on to Hamas last week and would also involve the release of hostages held in Gaza, said the reply had made Doha "optimistic".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a lightning tour of the Middle East, said Washington was reviewing Hamas' response and that he would discuss it with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Wednesday.

"There’s still a lot of work to do be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible, and indeed essential," he told a press conference in Doha with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.