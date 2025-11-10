Home +
Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks

70 people are believed to have been on board the capsized vessel

A staff member of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency searches for victims of a boat from Buthidaung, Myanmar, that sank near the Malaysia–Thailand border, during a search and rescue operation close to Langkawi, Malaysia Nov 9, 2025. Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 10 Nov 2025, 10:02 AM

Updated : 10 Nov 2025, 10:02 AM

