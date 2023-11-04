    বাংলা

    US Representative Tlaib accuses Biden of supporting genocide against Palestinians

    More than 9,400 people have been killed in Israeli air, artillery and ground strikes since a deadly Hamas operation against Israel on Oct 7

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Nov 2023, 05:36 PM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2023, 05:36 PM

    US Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, has accused President Joe Biden of supporting a "genocide" against Palestinians and warned of repercussions in next year's election.

    In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, late on Friday, the Democratic Congresswoman from Michigan repeated her calls for Biden to back a ceasefire in the almost month-long Israel-Hamas conflict.

    "Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people," Tlaib said in the video clip, which showed images of the dead and wounded from bombings in Gaza, pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the United States, Biden declaring support for Israel, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanking the US president.

    White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her remarks.

    After Israel said gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed 1,400 people and kidnapped more than 240 in a surprise attack on Oct 7, the Israeli military launched an air, artillery and ground offensive against the Hamas-run Gaza Strip that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 9,400.

    Food in Gaza is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, and medical services are collapsing.

    Washington has maintained robust military and political support for Israel, while calling on its ally to take steps to avoid civilian deaths and address Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

    "The American people will not forget. Biden, support ceasefire now or don't count on us in 2024," Tlaib said. "Mr president, the American people are not with you on this one. We will remember in 2024."

