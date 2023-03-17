    বাংলা

    Vietnam arrests Facebook user for attempt to 'overthrow the state'

    Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism

    Reuters
    Published : 17 March 2023, 08:41 AM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 08:41 AM

    Police in Vietnam on Friday arrested a Facebook user who authorities accuse of "attempting to overthrow the state" by sharing content that defamed leaders of the ruling Communist Party, its security ministry said.

    Phan Thi Thanh Nha, 39, was accused of posting and sharing 25 articles and videos since 2018 seeking to "distort and defame leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the state," the police-run Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

    Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism, with dozens of people jailed for speaking out against authorities.

    Reuters was unable to immediately identify and contact Nha's lawyer to seek comment.

    Nha was also accused by police of joining and recruiting members for the US-based "Provisional National Government of Vietnam", a group listed by the Vietnam as a "terrorist organisation", though not by the United States.

    The organisation, which could not be reached for comment, has previously pledged loyalty to the now defunct state of South Vietnam. Several people have been jailed in Vietnam accused of recruiting for the California-based group.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Smartphone displaying Facebook logo wrapped with jute rope.
    Rising online crackdowns across Asia target citizens
    Over three-quarters of the world's over 4.5 billion internet users live in countries where authorities punish online expression, according to Freedom House
    Facebook app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Aug 22, 2022.
    $3.7bn UK mass action against Facebook over market dominance rejected
    However, a London tribunal gave the plaintiff's lawyers up to six months to file additional evidence
    TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Aug 22, 2022.
    TikTok bans hit more US states
    Some members of Congress last week proposed a nationwide ban, which would follow countries such as India that have already prohibited its use
    TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Aug 22, 2022.
    Governor bans use of TikTok on US state's government devices
    The ban in Maryland comes after South Carolina and South Dakota signed for a similar ban, which the short-video sharing company said were largely fuelled by misinformation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher