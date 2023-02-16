Russia bombards Ukraine as push for besieged Bakhmut grinds on

WAGNER SEES BAKHMUT CAPTURED BY APRIL

Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, further west in Donetsk. But Ukraine and allies say seizing Bakhmut would be a pyrrhic victory given the months it has taken and what they claim is enormous loss of life during waves of Russian assaults.

In an interview with a pro-war military blogger, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall next month or in April, depending on how many men Ukraine throw into the fight and how well his men are supplied.

"Because there are a huge number of problems that need to be solved. Naturally it will also depend on whether we continue to be bled," he added, referring to the end of prisoner recruits.

As Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamours for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets, NATO members are ramping up productionand promised more during meetings in Brussels this week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's army has received vast amounts of aid, particularly from the United States which has committed more than $27.4 billion since the conflict began.

Senior US officials have advised Ukraine to hold off with an intended counter-offensive until the latest supply of US weaponry is in place and training has been provided.