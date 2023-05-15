Fair access to proper housing can boost economic growth: report

Providing equitable access to appropriate housing in slums and other informal settlements could massively increase economic growth and boost life expectancy, a report to be published on Tuesday by home-building charity Habitat for Humanity shows.

Proper housing could increase economic growth by up to 10.5%, while life expectancy could go up by 2.4 years on average, the report said.

"Our findings show massive benefits to people’s health, education and income when you make sure they live in suitable housing conditions, have access to basic services like running water and sewage systems, and are free from the threat of eviction or harassment," Alexandre Apsan Frediani, a researcher at the International Institute for Environment and Development, and one of the authors of the report, said in a statement.

Adequate housing could help up to 41.6 million children who are currently missing education to enroll in school, the report stated.