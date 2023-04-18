    বাংলা

    US arrests two for setting up Chinese 'secret police station' in New York

    FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US Senate committee that he was "very concerned" about the presence of such stations in US cities

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2023, 07:25 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 07:25 PM

    US law enforcement officials on Monday arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in Manhattan's Chinatown, part of a crackdown on Beijing's alleged targeting of US-based dissidents.

    Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as agents of China's government without informing US authorities and obstruction of justice. They are expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court later on Monday.

    The charges come as the Department of Justice ramps up probes into what it calls "transnational repression" by US adversaries such as China and Iran to intimidate political opponents living in the United States.

    "We cannot and will not tolerate the Chinese government's persecution of pro-democracy activists who have sought refuge in this country," Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, told reporters.

    Also on Monday, prosecutors unveiled charges against 34 Chinese officials for allegedly operating a "troll farm" and harassing dissidents online, including by disrupting their meetings on US technology platforms.

    They also added eight Chinese government officials as defendants in a case announced in 2020 charging a former China-based executive of Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

    The officials charged are all at large.

    China's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Lu and Chen are both US citizens who lead a nonprofit organization that lists its mission as providing a social gathering place for people from China's Fujian province, prosecutors said.

    Lu in 2018 sought to persuade an individual considered a fugitive by China to return home, prosecutors said. In 2022, he helped open the so-called police station and was asked by China's government to locate an individual living in California who was considered a pro-democracy activist, they added.

    Prosecutors said Lu and Chen admitted to the FBI that they deleted their communications with a Chinese government official. The police station closed in the fall of 2022, according to prosecutors.

    Monday's charges come after FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US Senate committee in November that he was "very concerned" about the presence of such stations in US cities.

    Prosecutors previously charged more than a dozen Chinese nationals and others with waging surveillance and harassment campaigns against dissidents living in the United States, including by trying to forcibly repatriate people whom China considered fugitives.

    RELATED STORIES
    A logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
    UBS, Credit Suisse shares drop as prosecutor investigates takeover
    UBS and Credit Suisse were each set for their biggest daily decline in 10 days
    Logos of Swiss bank UBS and Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
    Swiss prosecutor probes Credit Suisse takeover
    Last month, UBS said it would acquire rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) in a deal orchestrated by the Swiss government
    Sophie Luo Shengchun, the wife of jailed Chinese human rights lawyer, Ding Jiaxi, poses with a photo of him at her home in Alfred, New York, US, Jul 28, 2022.
    China hands lengthy jail terms to two rights lawyers
    Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi were put on trial behind closed doors in June last year on charges of state subversion at a court in the northeastern province of Shandong
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2023.
    Russia opens criminal case against ICC judges
    The Russian action is a symbolic gesture of defiance in response to the warrant issued against Putin

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp