Mexican women's football club tackles online harassment

Online harassment of Mexican women footballers has finally met with swift action after an alleged perpetrator was arrested after being publicly exposed by Club America Femenil.

The Mexican club issued a statement this week saying the harasser was the same person reported by striker Scarlett Camberos, who was forced to leave the country in March due to the lack of response from the authorities to her allegations.

"Once again one of our players is being a victim of digital violence and has filed a complaint with the Mexico City Attorney of Justice, as well as multiple proofs of the harassment she is suffering," said America Femenil on Thursday.