Thirteen killed after building collapses in Syria's Aleppo

Thirteen people were killed when a residential building collapsed in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday and rescue workers were searching for people believed still buried under the rubble, state media said.

The five-storey building in the Sheikh Maksoud district of Syria's second largest city collapsed due to water leakages that weakened its foundation, government officials were quoted as saying by state media.

It is one of many buildings to collapse in recent years in Aleppo, which bore the brunt of intensive Russian and Syrian aerial bombing of areas under rebel control until rebels were driven out six years ago.