    বাংলা

    Thirteen killed after building collapses in Syria's Aleppo

    It is one of many buildings to collapse in recent years in Aleppo, which bore the brunt of intensive Russian and Syrian aerial bombings

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Jan 2023, 12:58 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2023, 12:58 PM

    Thirteen people were killed when a residential building collapsed in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday and rescue workers were searching for people believed still buried under the rubble, state media said.

    The five-storey building in the Sheikh Maksoud district of Syria's second largest city collapsed due to water leakages that weakened its foundation, government officials were quoted as saying by state media.

    It is one of many buildings to collapse in recent years in Aleppo, which bore the brunt of intensive Russian and Syrian aerial bombing of areas under rebel control until rebels were driven out six years ago.

    Many displaced Syrians have been moved during the more than decade long conflict to damaged buildings as there has been no systematic reconstruction of residential areas and state services remain minimal, residents say.

    The opposition has accused President Bashar al-Assad of withholding services from districts where the rebellion against him flared, in order to punish residents.

    Work to renovate war-damaged buildings is in many cases done and paid for by local people, residents say.

    The government blames the slow recovery and hardship on the war and Western sanctions. It has denied treating recaptured areas differently to ones that remained under its control throughout the war and has said it works to restore normal services to all areas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec 23, 2021.
    Tanks for Ukraine will change nothing: Kremlin to West
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the way to prevent escalation was to heed the strategic concerns that Russia expressed in late 2021
    A local is seen by a window after her house was destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Stepne, in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine December 29, 2022.
    Russia claims more progress in Zaporizhzhia
    It claims to have inflicted casualties and destroyed equipment including Ukrainian fighting vehicles, howitzers and two US-made HIMARS rockets
    Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carry weapons during military drills at a firing ground in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 15, 2022. Picture taken February 15, 2022. General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
    Weapon deliveries to Kyiv will cause global catastrophe: Putin ally
    Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine, although they failed to persuade Germany to lift a veto on providing battle tanks
    Visitors gather outside PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak
    Wagner to send Kyiv bodies of fallen soldiers
    The private Russian military group says Ukraine's forces suffered heavy losses in Soledar

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher