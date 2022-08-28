US concerned about judicial harassment after Turkish pop star's arrest

The United States said it remained concerned about Turkey's censorship of free speech, and women's groups protested in Istanbul on Saturday, after the arrest of pop star Gulsen over a past quip she made about religious schools.

The singer-songwriter was jailed on Thursday pending trial on a charge of incitement to hatred after a video of her on-stage remark in April was broadcast by a pro-government media outlet.

While several state ministers condemned Gulsen's words, her arrest drew a fierce response from critics who see President Tayyip Erdogan's government as bent on punishing those who oppose its conservative views.