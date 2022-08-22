Taiwan touts 'democracy chips' in meeting with US state governor

Taiwan wants to ensure its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors, or "democracy chips", President Tsai Ing-wen told the governor of the US state of Indiana on Monday, saying China's threats mean fellow democracies have to cooperate.

Governor Eric Holcomb is making the third trip to Taiwan this month by a US delegation after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited briefly, infuriating China, which views Taiwan as its own territory.

A week after Pelosi's visit, five US lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, visited Taiwan.

China staged extensive military exercises near Taiwan after Pelosi's visit. Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

"Taiwan has been confronted by military threats from China, in and around the Taiwan Strait," Tsai told Holcomb during a meeting at her office in Taipei.