    বাংলা

    Six Tunisians die after a boat carrying illegal migrants capsized

    The victims included three women and three children

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 06:55 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 06:57 AM

    Six illegal migrants died off the coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying 30 Tunisian nationals capsized, news agency TAP reported on Tuesday.

    The drowned included three women and three children and the boat capsized as it attempted to sail from Tunisia towards Italy, TAP added.

    Coastguard, navy and civil protection units were able to rescue 20 people, while the search continues for others, the report said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Twitter employee is convicted in Saudi spy case
    Former Twitter employee convicted in Saudi spy case
    Ahmad Abouammo is a dual US-Lebanese citizen, who helped oversee relationships with journalists and celebrities in the Middle East and North Africa
    Roadside bomb in northern Burkina Faso kills 15 soldiers
    Roadside bomb in Burkina Faso kills 15 soldiers
    The attack came less than 24 hours after unidentified fighters raided another northern village, killing five civilians and five volunteer militiamen
    Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to fly to Thailand
    Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to fly to Thailand
    Rajapaksa flew to Singapore on Jul 14, via the Maldives, following unprecedented unrest triggered by Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in seven decades
    N Asian refiners to get full allocation of Saudi crude in Sept
    N Asian refiners to get full allocation of Saudi crude in Sept
    The world's top oil exporter has hiked the official selling prices (OSPs) to Asian buyers to record high levels for the month

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher