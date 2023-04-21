    বাংলা

    New Mexico prosecutors drop charges against Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting: lawyers

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2023, 08:43 PM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 08:43 PM

    New Mexico prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in 2021, Baldwin's lawyers said on Thursday.

    Baldwin, 65, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January in Hutchins' death and the injury of "Rust" director Joel Souza, who was also shot.

    The actor was accused of showing a "reckless" disregard for safety in Hutchins' death.

    "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, the attorneys for Alec Baldwin, said in a statement.

