    বাংলা

    Is global warming helping loggerhead turtles colonise the Med?

    Marine biologists from France, Italy, Spain and Tunisia discovered far more nests on Mediterranean beaches in the past decade than in 1990-2012

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 09:57 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 09:57 AM

    Growing numbers of loggerhead sea turtles are nesting and laying eggs on western Mediterranean beaches in what some scientists suggest could be a case of climate change causing habitat expansion of a threatened species.

    Along with the warming sea water, another factor probably benefiting the world's largest hard-shelled turtle, which is considered a vulnerable species, are protection programmes in countries like Spain and Cape Verde.

    Marine biologists from France, Italy, Spain and Tunisia have discovered far more nests on the beaches of their respective countries in the past decade than in 1990-2012, when those averaged less than three a year.

    Since 2012, nest numbers have increased dramatically, reaching 84 in 2020, the most recent data available, according to a paper released by ecology scientific journal Global Ecology and Conservation last summer.

    "We think this trend could be a new process of colonisation," said biologist Ana Liria, head of ADS Biodiversidad, a charity based in Taliarte on the island of Gran Canaria. The group rescues injured turtles in Spain's Canary Islands and studies their population in Cape Verde, the eastern Atlantic's main reproduction area.

    Loggerhead turtles inhabit the warmer parts of world oceans and are present in the Mediterranean Sea, but they have mainly nested in a handful of places such as Florida, Cape Verde, Oman, Mozambique and Western Australia. They tend to return to their birthplace to lay eggs every few years.

    The Mediterranean has become 1.3 Celsius (2.3 Fahrenheit) warmer between 1982 and 2019, according to a 2020 study by Valencia-based environmental foundation CEAM.

    Climate change is usually detrimental to wildlife, but the warming waters have apparently become more suitable for the turtles, Liria said, cautioning however that their lifespan of up to 100 years means any behavioural change must be observed over much longer periods.

    Successful turtle protection programmes launched globally in the past decades have also boosted the turtle population, helping to lift their status above "endangered" level in many areas, she said.

    A mature specimen can measure 90 cm (35 inches) and weigh 150 kg (330 pounds). Their size and hard shell generally protect them from predators, but fishnets, ship rotors and pollution have become significant threats.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Crew members of NGO rescue ship 'Ocean Viking' give lifejackets to migrants on an overcrowded boat in the Mediterranean Sea, October 25, 2022.
    5 dead as migrant boats sink off Tunisia
    The Coast Guard rescued 84 others, according to a judicial official
    Asylum seekers queue to get their documents renewed outside a Department of Home Affairs reception centre in Cape Town May 29, 2013.
    Tech stymies S African refugees
    High internet costs, low digital literacy and corruption are barriers to the vulnerable accessing government services
    Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket Terran 1 sits is rolled out to the launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in this December 7, 2022 photograph released ahead of its scheduled launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Mar 8, 2023.
    Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability
    Upon reaching space, the 3D-printed rocket's second-stage engine appeared to briefly ignite but failed to achieve thrust, ultimately failing to reach orbit
    FILE PHOTO: Crew members of NGO rescue ship 'Ocean Viking' give lifejackets to migrants on an overcrowded boat in the Mediterranean Sea, October 25, 2022.
    4 dead after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    Three of the victims are children while another is a woman

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain