Is global warming helping loggerhead turtles colonise the Med?

Growing numbers of loggerhead sea turtles are nesting and laying eggs on western Mediterranean beaches in what some scientists suggest could be a case of climate change causing habitat expansion of a threatened species.

Along with the warming sea water, another factor probably benefiting the world's largest hard-shelled turtle, which is considered a vulnerable species, are protection programmes in countries like Spain and Cape Verde.

Marine biologists from France, Italy, Spain and Tunisia have discovered far more nests on the beaches of their respective countries in the past decade than in 1990-2012, when those averaged less than three a year.