As Israel proclaims 'targeted' phase of war, Gazans find little change

Palestinians see little respite from Israeli bombardment that has shattered Gaza despite Israel's announcement of a new "more targeted" phase of its war and the top US diplomat's renewed push for protection of civilians during a visit.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had said on Thursday that the military "will transition to a new combat approach" with a less intensive air campaign, after saying earlier it would start pulling some troops out of the Gaza Strip.

However, families continue to rush into Gaza's hospitals each morning, carrying relatives injured during overnight bombardment, and finding crammed, sometimes bloodstained wards and corridors. Rescue workers arrive to offload corpses pulled from pancaked buildings.

"Any moving thing is targeted in Palestine, and in Gaza especially," Shehada Tabash said as he arrived at the European Hospital in Khan Younis after losing his niece and cousin to an air strike.

Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said early on Tuesday that 126 people were killed over the previous 24 hours, bringing the toll since Oct. 7 to 23,210, with thousands more bodies feared still lying, uncounted, under the rubble.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was an "absolute imperative" for Israel to do more to protect civilians before he arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, part of a regional tour.

In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,