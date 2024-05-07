Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Gaza ceasefire uncertain, Israel vows to continue Rafah operation

Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands

Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Palestinians react after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024. REUTERS

Mohammed Salem, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ari Rabinovitch

Reuters

Published : 07 May 2024, 08:52 AM

Updated : 07 May 2024, 08:52 AM

Related Stories
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio tells police before he died
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
Read More
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Protesting UK students show solidarity with US peers
Protesting UK students show solidarity with US peers
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More