G20 summit deplores war in Ukraine 'in strongest terms'

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations deplored Russia's aggression in Ukraine "in the strongest terms" on Wednesday and demanded its unconditional withdrawal in a declaration adopted at the end of a two-day summit.

The leaders of the world's biggest economies also agreed to pace interest rate rises carefully to avoid spillovers and warned of "increased volatility" in currency moves but it was Ukraine that dominated the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," the leaders said in their declaration, signalling that Russia, which is a member of G20, opposed the wording.