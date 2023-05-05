'MONSTERS'

"There will be justice. These monsters will never see the light of the day, neither the little monster nor the little older monster," he said, referring respectively to the suspected killers from Wednesday and Thursday.

Vucic said he had proposed the reintroduction of the death penalty but said the government was against such a step.

Foreign heads of state include Pope Francis and Britain's King Charles sent their condolences to Vucic.

RTS said an off-duty policeman and his sister were among those killed on Thursday.

"This is sad, the young policeman is my daughter's age, born in 1998," said Danijela, a middle-aged woman in Dubona. "My daughter is taking sedatives, we could not sleep all night. They grew up together."

The editor-in-chief of the Vreme weekly, Filip Svarm, said there was clearly a copycat element in the latest shootings and that tabloid newspaper coverage of such tragedies too often ended up glamorising the killers, but he said the tougher restrictions could prove counter-productive.

"I am afraid that now, precisely because of this panicked reaction from the Serbian president, citizens will start to arm themselves illegally," he said.

Serbia has an entrenched gun culture, especially in rural areas, but also strict gun control laws. Automatic weapons are illegal and over the years authorities have offered several amnesties to those who surrender them.

Still, Serbia and the rest of the Western Balkans remain awash with military-grade weapons and ordnance that stayed in private hands after the wars of the 1990s.

"We don't even have an assessment of how many illegal weapons are out there and what kind," said Aleksandar Zivotic, a historian at Belgrade University.