Battle for Bakhmut rages 'round the clock'; US readies $400mn new arms aid for

CONCERNS ABOUT CHINA

Washington will announce a new $400 million military aid package for the Kyiv government, and is expected to be a major topic between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when they meet at the White House, officials said.

The aid is expected to comprise mainly ammunition including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers, ammunition for Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as well as armoured vehicle launched bridges, two US officials and a person familiar with the package said.

The United States has provided nearly $32 billion in weaponry to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, which invaded its pro-Western neighbour on Feb. 24 last year.

Biden and Scholz could also touch on concerns that China may provide lethal aid to Russia, a senior administration official said.

The Biden administration is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia, US officials and other sources said. China has denied considering such assistance, and US officials have not publicly provided evidence for their assertion.

Asked by reporters whether potential sanctions against China would be a topic for Biden and Scholz, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said "the issue of a third party support to Russia could come up."

INTERNATIONAL CHILL

The year-long conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised Ukrainian cities, shaken the global economy and created a Cold War chill in international relations.

Russia says its "special military operation" aims to degrade the Ukrainian military and remove what it says is a threat to its own security. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory.

Just before Russia's invasion, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met to seal a "no limits" partnership between their countries that has caused anxiety in the West.

At the G20 foreign ministers meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to end the war and urged Moscow to reverse its suspension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) on nuclear weapons, a senior US official said.

It was the first in person encounter between the top diplomats since the invasion. The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken spoke "on the move" for less than 10 minutes.

Russia accused the West of blackmail and threats and said it had China's support for its position as the meeting ended without a joint statement.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she raised Russia's invasion of Ukraine with China's foreign minister Qin Gang on the sidelines the meeting in New Delhi and told reporters afterward that all countries want to see China "do the right thing" and not supply weapons to Russia.