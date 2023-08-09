Two US lawmakers raise security concerns about Chinese cellular modules

Two US lawmakers on Tuesday asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to address questions about potential security concerns involving cellular modules made by Chinese companies including Quectel and Fibocom Wireless.

The Republican chair of the House of Representatives China Select Committee, Mike Gallagher, and the panel's top Democrat, Raja Krishnamoorthi, in a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel raised alarm that US medical equipment, vehicles and farm equipment could be accessed and controlled remotely from China if they use Chinese-made cellular modules.

An FCC spokesperson said the commission "will closely review the committee’s letter. We take very seriously the security of US networks and equipment" and noted commissioners have "taken strong actions on a bipartisan basis to remove untrustworthy equipment and network operators from US networks."