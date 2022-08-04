    বাংলা

    Kremlin says China has the right to hold military drills around Taiwan

    The Kremlin also accuses the United States of artificially fuelling tensions in the region

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 12:16 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 12:16 AM

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that China had the sovereign right to hold major military drills around Taiwan and accused the United States of artificially fuelling tensions in the region.

    China fired multiple missiles around Taiwan on Thursday as it launched unprecedented military drills a day after a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

    Asked about China's drills, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is China's sovereign right."

    "The tension in the region and around Taiwan was provoked... by the visit of Nancy Pelosi," Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "It was an absolutely unnecessary visit and an unnecessary provocation."

