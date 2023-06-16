    বাংলা

    Kremlin says Putin open to any contacts on 'Ukrainian problem'

    The comments came on the eve of a visit by African leaders to present a new peace initiative to Putin, 16 months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 08:38 AM

    The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still open to any contacts to discuss a resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Russian news agencies reported.

    The comments came on the eve of a visit by African leaders to present a new peace initiative to Putin, nearly 16 months after he launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    "President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem," Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

    Russia has long said it is open to negotiations, but says Ukraine must recognise the "new realities" on the ground, where its forces control some 18% of Ukrainian territory.

    Moscow claimed last autumn to have annexed four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine as well as the Crimea peninsula, which it seized in 2014.

    Ukraine says its own peace plan, which envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian land, must be the basis for any settlement of the war.

    The African delegation was due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday before meeting Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement following talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jun 15, 2023.
    Russia, Turkey agree on Putin visit to Turkey 'soon'
    The visit would be Putin's first to a NATO country since he ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022
    Russian law enforcement officers stand guard near a damaged multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2023.
    Russia accuses Washington of encouraging Ukraine in its attacks
    Washington is encouraging Kyiv by publicly ignoring the drone attack that struck several districts of Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's envoy to the United States said on Wednesday
    FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a video conference meeting to discuss agricultural issues including spring field operations in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
    In Russia, the talk is of 'war'
    For more than 15 months Russia has been fighting a war in Ukraine that the Kremlin refused to call a war - but that is changing
    A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023.
    Zelensky denies attacking Moscow
    Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production