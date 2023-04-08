    বাংলা

    As Chinese military exercises, US lawmaker pledges training for Taiwan

    China announced the drills the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met speaker of the US House of Representatives

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2023, 06:25 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2023, 06:25 AM

    A senior US lawmaker pledged on Saturday to help provide training for Taiwan's armed force and to speed up the delivery of weapons, as China began three days of military exercises around the island Beijing claims as its territory.

    China announced the drills the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei from Los Angeles, where she met speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, infuriating Beijing.

    Speaking at a lunch in Taipei hosted by Tsai for his bipartisan delegation, Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said they were there in strong support of Taiwan and that it was important for democracies to stand together.

    "As the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, I sign off on all foreign military sales, including weapons to Taiwan, and I promise you, Madam President, we will deliver those weapons," he said.

    Taiwan has since last year complained of delays to deliveries of US weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers turn supplies to Ukraine to support its defence against Russia.

    "We are doing everything we can in Congress to speed up these sales and get the weapons that you need to defend yourselves," McCaul, a Republican, said.

    "And we will provide training to your military - not for war, but for peace," he added, without giving details. "Projecting weakness only invites aggression and conflict. Projecting strength provides deterrence and promotes peace."

    While a defence pact between Taiwan and the United States ended in 1979 when Washington severed formal diplomatic ties in favour of Beijing, a close military relationship endures and the United States is Taiwan's main foreign source of arms.

    The United States and has long offered some degree of training on weapon systems, as well as detailed advice on ways to strengthen its military to guard against an invasion by China's People's Liberation Army.

    Some Taiwanese fighter pilots already train in the United States.

    The United States is set to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces, two US officials told Reuters in February.

    Reuters reported in 2021 that a small number of US special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to train its forces.

    China describes Taiwan as the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States, and the topic is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan March 26, 2023.
    China opens ties with Honduras
    China established diplomatic ties with Honduras on Sunday after the Central American country ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan
    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen raises her fist next to Taiwa's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng and National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo, while posing for pictures among soldiers, during a visit to a military base in Chiayi, Taiwan March 25, 2023.
    Taiwan calm in face of China raising tensions: President Tsai
    Tsai’s visit comes at a time when US relations with China are at what some analysts see as their worst level since Washington normalised ties with Beijing in 1979
    US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023.
    White House to China: Don't use Taiwan visit as 'pretext'
    China claims Taiwan as its own and has vowed to bring the democratically governed island under its control, by force if necessary
    Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou attends an event in Taipei, Taiwan, May 15, 2018.
    Former Taiwan president Ma open to meeting leaders on landmark China trip
    Ma will be the first former or current Taiwanese president to visit China since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain