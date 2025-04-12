Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Iran says it will give US talks about nuclear plans a 'genuine chance'

Washington wants Tehran to dismantle its nuclear programme but would be open to "other ways to find compromise"

Iran to give US talks about nuclear plans a 'genuine chance'
Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Reuters

Published : 12 Apr 2025, 09:57 AM

Updated : 12 Apr 2025, 09:57 AM

Related Stories
China, EU must oppose tariff ‘bullying: Xi tells Spain
China, EU must oppose tariff ‘bullying: Xi tells Spain
'All hell to pay' should Iran develop nuclear weapon: White House
'All hell to pay' should Iran develop nuclear weapon: White House
India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal: officia
India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal: officia
China pledges $137mn for Myanmar quake relief
China pledges $137mn for Myanmar quake relief
Read More
Fire on DU campus destroys fascism, peace motifs
Fire on DU campus destroys fascism, peace motifs
31 motorcycles vandalised in Sylhet clash over 'parking dispute'
31 motorcycles vandalised in Sylhet clash over 'parking dispute'
Trade war: China retaliates again, prompting flight from US assets
Trade war: China retaliates again, prompting flight from US assets
Bella Ramsey teases action-packed season 2 of 'The Last of Us'
Bella Ramsey teases action-packed season 2 of 'The Last of Us'
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More