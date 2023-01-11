Fighting rages over Ukraine's Soledar despite mercenaries' claim of control

Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine - a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region - with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand.

The mercenary group Wagner, which has spearheaded the assault, on Tuesday claimed to have taken control of the small salt-mining town although pockets of Ukrainian resistance were holding out in the centre.

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that airborne units had cut off Soledar from the north and south.

But Ukraine denied that the town, with a pre-war population of around 10,000, had fallen.

"Heavy fighting continues in Soledar," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, wrote on Telegram.