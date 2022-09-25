Poverty in Lebanon's 'city of billionaires' drives deadly migration

"Everyone knows they may die but they say, 'Maybe I may get somewhere, maybe there is hope,'" said Rawane El Maneh, 24, a cousin. "They went... not to die, but to renew their lives. Now they are in a new life. I hope it's much better than this one here."

The tragedy has underscored soaring poverty in northern Lebanon, and Tripoli in particular, that is driving ever more people to take desperate measures three years into the country's devastating financial collapse.

It has also brought into focus stark inequalities that are particularly acute in the north: Tripoli is home to a number of ultra-rich politicians but has enjoyed little in the way of development or investment.

While many of Lebanon’s sectarian leaders have spent money in their communities to shore up political support, residents in Tripoli say their area has been neglected despite the wealth of its politicians.

As mourners gathered to pay their respects in Tripoli's impoverished Bab al-Ramel neighbourhood, many voiced anger at the city's politicians including Najib Mikati, Lebanon's billionaire tycoon prime minister.

"We're in a country where politicians just suck up money, talk, and have no regard for what people need," El Maneh said.

Tripoli, Lebanon's second city with a population of roughly half a million, was already Lebanon's poorest before the country plummeted into financial crisis, the result of decades of corruption and bad governance overseen by ruling elites.

Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center said Tripoli had seen no major development efforts since the 1975-90 civil war despite the political rise of rich businessmen from the city. This "resembled the growing inequality and income disparity in the country", he said.