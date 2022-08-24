Ukraine says Russian 'shackles' worse than missiles six months after invasion

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb. 24 at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget," he said.

The 44-year-old leader, speaking in front of Kyiv's central monument to independence in his trademark combat fatigues, vowed to recapture Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine as well as the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

"We will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters," he said.

He and his wife later joined religious leaders for a service in Kyiv's St. Sophia cathedral and laid flowers at a memorial to fallen soldiers.

WESTERN SUPPORT

US President Joe Biden announced nearly $3 billion for weapons and equipment for Ukraine in Washington's "biggest tranche of security assistance to date".

On a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday for talks with Zelenskiy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also promised a further $63.5 million worth of military support, including 2,000 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Ukrainians they were an inspiration to the world. "You can count on NATO's support. For as long as it takes," he said in a video message.