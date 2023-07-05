    বাংলা

    Iran taken to World Court over downing of passenger plane

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukrainian flight in 2020 shortly after it took off from Tehran Airport in what Iranian officials said at the time was a ‘disastrous mistake’

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 July 2023, 02:23 PM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 02:23 PM

    Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain have asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to open proceedings against Iran over the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020 that killed all 176 people on board, legal filings showed on Wednesday.

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight on Jan 8, 2020 shortly after it took off from Tehran Airport in what Iranian officials said at the time was a "disastrous mistake".

    In their application to the ICJ, also known as the World Court, the four countries said Iran had violated "a series of obligations" against the so-called Montreal Convention, aimed at securing the safety of civilian air travel.

    They said Iran had failed to take all practicable measures to prevent the downing of Flight PS752 and had failed to conduct an impartial, transparent and fair criminal investigation and prosecution.

    Most of the people killed in the crash were citizens of the four countries, which created a coordination group aiming to hold Iran to account.

    Iran says its forces accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 jet at a time when tensions were high between Tehran and Washington, and a final report issued in 2021 blamed a misaligned radar and an error by an air defence operator.

    Canada at the time said the report made "no attempt to answer critical questions about what truly happened". Ukraine called it a cynical attempt by Iranian authorities to cover up the true reasons for the crash, which it said it suspected was intentional.

    RELATED STORIES
    The passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic lifts off during the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space, at the Spaceport America facility, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, US, Jun 29, 2023.
    Virgin Galactic completes first commercial rocket plane flight to space
    The flight marked a long-delayed breakthrough for the company, finally inaugurating commercial service after nearly 20 years of setbacks
    An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off as an IndiGo Airlines aircraft waits for clearance at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2017
    Record plane orders raise the stakes in India's aviation boom
    Some analysts say that the airlines could be over-ordering jets in pursuit of the same passengers
    Colombian military soldiers pose for a photo after the rescue of child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed on May 1 in the jungles of Caqueta, in limits between Caqueta and Guaviare, in this handout photo released June 9, 2023.
    Four Colombian children found alive weeks after plane crash
    Three adults, including the pilot, died as a result of the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane
    A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Air India plane to US lands in Russia after engine problem
    The 216 passengers and 16 crew onboard were being offered support on the ground and accommodated in local hotels for the night, Air India said

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan