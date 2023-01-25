    বাংলা

    Russia says Germany escalates conflict and spurns 'historical responsibility' by sending tanks

    The Russian embassy in Germany says Berlin is abandoning its ‘historical responsibility to Russia’

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2023, 01:03 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2023, 01:03 PM

    The Russian embassy in Germany said on Wednesday that Berlin's decision to approve the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine meant it was abandoning its "historical responsibility to Russia" arising from Nazi crimes in World War Two.

    In a scathing statement, the embassy said that the tank deliveries would escalate the conflict to a new level and lead to "permanent escalation".

    "This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about the unwillingness of the Federal Republic of Germany to be drawn into it," Ambassador Sergei Nechayev said.

    "It destroys the remnants of mutual trust, causes irreparable damage to the already deplorable state of Russian-German relations, and casts doubt on the possibility of their normalization in the foreseeable future," he added.

    Kyiv has for months asked for Western tanks that it says it desperately needs to give its forces the firepower and mobility to break through Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory in the east and south.

    Russia has said such weapons will only prolong the war and prolong Ukrainian suffering, and that the West is "deluded" to think otherwise.

    "Berlin's choice means the final refusal of the Federal Republic of Germany to recognize its historical responsibility to our people for the terrible, timeless crimes of Nazism during the Great Patriotic War, and the consigning to oblivion of the difficult path of post-war reconciliation between Russians and Germans," Nechayev said.

    "With the approval of the leadership of Germany, battle tanks with German crosses will again be sent to the 'eastern front', which will inevitably lead to the deaths of not only Russian soldiers, but also the civilian population.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli troops stand guard at a security incident scene near Qalqilia, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
    Israeli army says it killed Palestinian in West Bank
    The official Palestinian news agency WAFA says a 20-year-old man from Jenin refugee camp is killed in the incident
    Germany delivers its first Leopard tanks to Slovakia as part of a deal after Slovakia donated fighting vehicles to Ukraine, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Dec 19, 2022.
    US, Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine
    The expected tank deliveries come as Ukraine dismissed several senior officials as part of an anti-corruption drive
    NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group Spanish army tank Leopard 2 fires during the final phase of the Silver Arrow 2022 military drill on Adazi military training grounds, Latvia September 29, 2022.
    Germany to send tanks to Ukraine: report
    The decision concerns at least a company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, Spiegel said
    ‘Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight as nuclear threat rises
    ‘Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight
    The new time reflects a world in which Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revived fears of nuclear war

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher