India to send high level delegation to Ukraine summit, Zelensky says

Leaders at G7 sidelines discuss trade, ties, and plans for Ukraine summit with global participation

A Swiss Army helicopter is pictured above the Buergenstock hotel ahead of the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, as seen from Lucerne, Switzerland, Jun 13, 2024. REUTERS

President Volodymyr Zelensky said India would send a "high-level" delegation to an international summit in Switzerland on Ukraine this weekend after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy on Friday.

The leaders, who met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, discussed trade, expanding ties and preparations for the summit, which Ukraine hopes will be attended by around 100 countries and organisations.

"Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a high-level delegation to the Summit," Zelensky said in a statement on the Telegram app after their meeting.