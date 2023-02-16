    বাংলা

    Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 15

    Most of the avalanches hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, which borders China and Afghanistan

    16 Feb 2023
    A series of avalanches has killed five more people in eastern Tajikistan, the Central Asian nation's government said on Thursday, bringing the death toll over the past two days to 15 and forcing hundreds of families from their homes.

    Most of the avalanches hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, which borders China and Afghanistan, and where more than 400 households have been relocated away from dangerous areas.

    Avalanches have hit homes as well as roads, the government said, and all international traffic has been suspended.

    The mayor of provincial capital Khorog, Rizo Nazarzoda, urged its 30,000 residents to stay at home as heavy snow and rain fell.

