Hundreds of Rohingya leave Bangladesh in rickety boats

* A boat carrying 180 Rohingya sankoff the Sri Lankan coast during the first week of December, according to Lewa, who cited the captain of the boat rescued in Sri Lanka on Dec 18, as the two boats were sailing near each other. All people on this boat are presumed to have drowned.

* At least 57 Rohingya were rescued in Aceh province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Dec 25 after being adrift for nearly a month.

* A boat carrying 185 Rohingya, adrift at sea since Dec 1, washed ashore in Aceh on Monday, according to Lewa. Local disaster agency officials said the vessel landed with 174 Rohingya aboard, with some survivors saying more than 20 had died on the way.

* On Nov 15-16, two boats carrying a total of 230 Rohingya, including women and children, reached the coast of Aceh.