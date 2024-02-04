    বাংলা

    Journalists briefly detained in Moscow at protest by soldiers' wives

    Around 20 journalists were detained at a rally of Russian soldiers' wives calling for their men to be returned from the front in Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 06:25 PM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 06:25 PM

    Around 20 journalists were detained by police in central Moscow for several hours on Saturday at a rally of Russian soldiers' wives calling for their men to be returned from the front in Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.

    The journalists, including a video journalist from Reuters, who were covering the protest, filmed the women laying red carnations at the tomb of the unknown soldier in the shadow of the Kremlin's walls in central Moscow.

    Russian police ordered about 20 male journalists, many wearing press vests, onto a bus and took them to a police station. They were released a few hours later without charge.

    Moscow police did not respond to a request for comment.

    "A Reuters journalist was detained while covering a story in Moscow, Russia today and released after several hours," a Reuters spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

    "Journalists should be free to report the news without fear of harassment or harm, wherever they are. We are committed to covering world events in an independent, unbiased, and reliable way, in keeping with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles", the statement added.

    Agence France-Presse reported that one of its video journalists had been detained and later released.

    AFP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia, said at least 27 people were detained. Most of the detained were journalists, it said.

    Additionally, a number of people were also detained at other locations in central Moscow, also protesting against the mobilisation, OVD-Info said.

    A growing movement of Russian women is demanding the return from the front of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by President Vladimir Putin in September 2022.

    The Moscow prosecutor's office said Saturday's rally had not been coordinated with the authorities, issuing a warning about calling and participating in unauthorised mass events.

    RELATED STORIES
    A visitor looks at retro movie cameras exhibited in the museum of Mosfilm movie studio in Moscow, Russia Dec 12, 2023.
    Mosfilm studio turns 100
    The state-owned giant of Soviet and Russian cinema produced classic films such as ‘Battleship Potemkin’ and ‘Solaris’
    Russia says four survive charter jet crash in Afghanistan, condition of two others unclear
    Russia says 4 survive charter jet crash in Afghanistan
    Two Taliban provincial officials say four survivors are now with Taliban administration officials who have reached the remote, mountainous site of the crash
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia Dec 14, 2023.
    Russia regrets Argentina's decision not to join BRICS: Kremlin
    President Javier Milei has chosen instead to deepen ties with the United States
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with relatives of killed service members, who were involved in the country's military campaign in Ukraine, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 6, 2024.
    On Orthodox Christmas Putin vows to back soldiers who 'defend' Russia
    "Many of our men, our courageous, heroic guys, Russian warriors, even now, on this holiday, defend the interests of our country with arms in hand," Putin said

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps