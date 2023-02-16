Some 1.1 million people came to Germany from Ukraine in 2022

The data comes days before the one-year anniversary of the invasion on Feb 24, which led to millions of Ukrainians being displaced.

Excluding those who returned to Ukraine, immigration from Ukraine to Germany to 962,000 in 2022, more than the total of 834,000 that came from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq together between 2014 and 2016, it said.

That made Ukrainian citizens the second largest foreign population in Germany after Turkish nationals by October 2022, it said.