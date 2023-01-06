Mexico arrests Ovidio Guzman, son of 'El Chapo,' in night of violence

Mexican drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, five officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

News of the capture came after a night of violence in the city of Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and one of the world's most powerful narcotics trafficking organisations.

Ovidio, who has become a key figure in the Sinaloa Cartel since the arrest of his father, was briefly detained in 2019 by security forces, but quickly released to end violent retribution from his gang in an embarrassing setback for the government.