Germany's Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi

OIL PURCHASES

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not openly criticised Moscow for the invasion and instead called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war. India has also sharply raised its purchases of oil from Russia, its biggest supplier of defence hardware, although prices have fallen.

"They pay less, the Indians like that. Russia gets less, and we like that," said a German government official, adding it was impossible to expect other countries to apply sanctions as the European Union and the United States do.

Many in the Global South see Western complaints about the invasion as hypocrisy, given their long history of military interventions around the world, and fear disrupted supply chains and inflation will cause hunger and famine.

Scholz last met Modi at a June summit of the Group of Seven industrial powers, to which he invited the Indian leader as part of outreach efforts that have become more urgent as concerns grow that China may step up its political support for Russia.

While China is one of Germany's most important trading partners, the invasion brought home to many in Germany's business community the lack of diversification in the supply chains on which they rely, lending new urgency to efforts to boost exposure to a huge potential market.

Some 1,800 German companies are present in India. Scholz is travelling with a business delegation in a hope of growing that number, with a focus on investment in green technology.

Despite the interest, regulation and trade barriers make India a tough market for German companies to crack, as is shown by the absence of any of Germany's major carmakers from the accompanying delegation.