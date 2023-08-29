Cyprus police make 21 arrests following anti-immigrant violence

Cyprus police arrested 21 people after violent clashes involving immigrants and residents of a community in the west of the island which has a large population of asylum-seekers.

Police said migrant and locals were among those arrested late Monday during a second night of disturbances in the village of Chlorakas, 155 km (96 miles) west of the capital Nicosia.

Cyprus has struggled with a surge in asylum seekers in recent years, and advocacy groups argue the island has fumbled in its response.

The latest arrests followed a peaceful sit-down protest by migrants against violence on Sunday, where people wearing hoods damaged a property and vehicles belonging to non-Cypriots.

Tension boiled over again on Monday, with groups of migrants and Greek Cypriots kept apart by police using teargas and water cannon. One police officer was slightly hurt by a petrol bomb.