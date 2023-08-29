    বাংলা

    Cyprus police make 21 arrests following anti-immigrant violence

    Police say migrant and locals are among those arrested during a second night of disturbances in the village of Chlorakas

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 02:04 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 02:04 PM

    Cyprus police arrested 21 people after violent clashes involving immigrants and residents of a community in the west of the island which has a large population of asylum-seekers. 

    Police said migrant and locals were among those arrested late Monday during a second night of disturbances in the village of Chlorakas, 155 km (96 miles) west of the capital Nicosia.

    Cyprus has struggled with a surge in asylum seekers in recent years, and advocacy groups argue the island has fumbled in its response.

    The latest arrests followed a peaceful sit-down protest by migrants against violence on Sunday, where people wearing hoods damaged a property and vehicles belonging to non-Cypriots. 

    Tension boiled over again on Monday, with groups of migrants and Greek Cypriots kept apart by police using teargas and water cannon. One police officer was slightly hurt by a petrol bomb. 

    "Any attempt to disrupt safety and the peace will not be tolerated," said Victor Papadopoulos, head of the presidential press office. 

    Advocacy groups say anti-migrant sentiment has been on the rise and pointed to a number of incidents this year. 

    "We fear that the growing number of these incidents and exposure of refugees and migrants in vulnerable circumstances results from the lack of a comprehensive integration plan and corresponding actions," 14 advocacy groups said in a joint statement. 

    Tensions have been running high in Chlorakas for several years over what some locals believe is a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers and recognised refugees settled there. 

    The island's interior ministry declared the community off-limits to new arrivals in 2021. 

    Sunday's disturbances were preceded by a demonstration of around 300 people who marched through a central street in Chlorakas, calling for an end to irregular migration.

    RELATED STORIES
    EC to prioritise NID services for Bangladeshi migrant workers in UK, Saudi Arabia
    Bangladeshi migrant workers in UK, Saudi to get NIDs
    The Election Commission asked the authorities to initiate the services in the countries before the next parliamentary election
    At least six dead, dozens rescued as migrant boat crossing Channel from France capsizes
    6 die as migrant boat sinks off France coast
    More than 50 were rescued in a vast rescue operation near the coastal town of Sangatte
    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends a news conference with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus July 31, 2023.
    Greece offers free holiday to tourists who fled Rhodes fires
    Tourism is the main driver of Greece's economy which emerged from a debt crisis in 2018, and Rhodes is a popular holiday spot
    Migrants are pictured on a metal boat as Tunisian coastguards try to stop them at sea during their attempt to cross to Italy, off Sfax, Tunisia April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui/File Photo
    Illegal migrant flows damage all nations: Meloni
    Meloni is moving to engage other nations in efforts to stem mass migration and fight traffickers

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks