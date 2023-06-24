    বাংলা

    Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting

    Pakistan's foreign ministry says the reference to Islamabad in a joint US-Indian statement was ‘contrary to diplomatic norms’

    Reuters
    Published : 23 June 2023, 07:01 PM
    Updated : 23 June 2023, 07:01 PM

    Pakistan on Friday criticised the United States and India after President Joe Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and both leaders called on Pakistan to ensure its territory was not used as a base for militant attacks.

    Pakistan's foreign ministry said a joint US-Indian statement was "unwarranted, one-sided, and misleading". The reference to Islamabad in it was "contrary to diplomatic norms," it said.

    The ministry added that it was surprised by the joint statement and said it had "close counterterrorism cooperation" with the United States.

    Relations between India and Pakistan have been fraught for years. Since independence from Britain in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars, two of them over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

    The joint US-Indian statement said: "They (Biden and Modi) strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist proxies and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks."

    Pakistan's foreign ministry said India was using the allegations of extremism against Islamabad to deflect from the situation in Kashmir and the treatment of minorities in India.

    New Delhi has for years accused Pakistan of launching militant attacks in India, including the one in 2008 in Mumbai that killed over 165 people.

    India also says Pakistan has helped Islamist militants who have battled Indian security forces in its part of Kashmir since the late 1980s. Pakistan denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

    The special status given to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked in 2019 when New Delhi split it into two federally controlled territories. Pakistan calls the moves illegal and wants them rolled back.

    Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi on Thursday, with both leaders touting deals their countries reached on defence and commerce aimed at countering China's global influence.

    Pakistan also said it was "deeply concerned" over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India, saying such steps would not prove helpful in achieving peace in South Asia.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi toast during an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, US, Jun 22, 2023.
    Modi to meet CEOs as Washington visit concludes
    He will meet US and Indian business leaders on the final day of his state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation
    US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi raise a toast during an official state dinner at the White House in Washington, US, June 22, 2023.
    Biden, Modi hail new era for US-India ties and tout deals
    Though the countries are not formal treaty-bound allies and India has long relished its independence, Washington wants Delhi to be a strategic counterweight to China
    US President Joe Biden hugs India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi onstage after introducing Modi during an official State Arrival Ceremony held at the start of Modi's visit to the White House in Washington, US, Jun 22, 2023.
    Biden says will talk human rights, rule of law with Modi
    Calls have escalated in recent days for Biden to publicly call out what activists say is India's deteriorating human rights record
    President of the US Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit opening session in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022.
    Biden will not 'lecture' Modi on human rights: White House
    Biden is expected to bring up US concerns about democratic backsliding in India, but he will not "lecture Modi on the subject"

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp