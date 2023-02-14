Earthquake fans anti-Syrian sentiment in Turkey amid desperate conditions

TENSIONS ON THE RISE

Turkey is home to nearly 4 million Syrian refugees, having opened its borders to those fleeing the civil war that erupted there in 2011. Many are concentrated in the south of the country close to the Syrian border. In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, badly hit by the earthquake, nearly half a million Syrians reside, making up a quarter of the population.

Resentment towards the Syrians is not new, but the earthquake has aggravated tensions.

Turkey has spent more than $40 billion since 2011 accommodating the refugees at a time of intense economic hardship in the country. Some Turks view Syrians as cheap labour taking over jobs and using services and the issue of Syrian refugees was set to be a major theme in this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

"Syrians walk around with their empty backpacks and fill them up from shops. There was a lot off looting here," said Ahmet, a dentist sitting across from the rubble of what used to be his surgery.

Some offers of help on social media have been openly anti-Syrian.

"Quake survivors are welcome to stay in my Ankara home for a year, on condition that they are not Syrian," said one tweet, with a picture of a wooden villa. Other offers of aid or temporary housing have set the same condition.

Syrian former opposition politician Mustafa Ali is running a makeshift shelter in Mersin for about 250 Syrians and says he agreed with local authorities to keep them apart from shelters for displaced Turks.