Kremlin says it regrets Argentina's decision not to join BRICS, hopes it reconsiders

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Argentina's decision:

"Of course this is regrettable, but this is the sovereign right of Argentina, and we respect any decision of Buenos Aires.

"We, in turn, as far as Argentina is concerned, hope that over time the leadership of this country may consider it more profitable for itself to return to BRICS."

The BRICS bloc of developing countries, which formerly consisted of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, is in the process of expanding to admit other nations.

In addition to Argentina, the bloc in August agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order it sees as outdated.