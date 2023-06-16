    বাংলা

    UAE president tells Russia's Putin: we wish to strengthen ties

    The Middle East economic powerhouse has sought to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the Ukraine war

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 11:18 AM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 11:18 AM

    The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that his nation wished to strengthen ties.

    "I am pleased to be here today with you, your Excellency, and we wish to build on this relationship and we put our trust in you to do so," Sheikh Mohammed told Putin on the sidelines of a forum in St Petersburg on Friday.

    The Middle East economic powerhouse has sought to maintain what it says is a neutral position on the Ukraine war.

    "The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue & diplomacy - towards global peace & stability," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after the meeting.

    Putin had earlier thanked the president for his efforts on freeing prisoners of war in Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a statement following talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Jun 15, 2023.
    Russia, Turkey agree on Putin visit to Turkey 'soon'
    The visit would be Putin's first to a NATO country since he ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with war correspondents at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2023.
    Putin ponders: Should Russia try to take Kyiv again?
    Putin says the conflict has shown Russia has a lack of high-precision munitions and complex communications equipment
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with participants of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of CIS Heads of Government meetings, in Sochi, Russia June 9, 2023. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    Ukraine's losses are vast: Putin
    Ukraine had lost over 160 of its tanks while Russia had lost 54, according to Putin
    Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi talks with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a news conference during a summit at Villa Gernetto in Gerno, Italy, Apr 26, 2010.
    Putin calls Berlusconi a dear, wise friend
    The Russian President also called him an outstanding politician in a tribute to the former prime minister

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production