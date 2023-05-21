German police investigate possible poisoning of two Russian exiles

German police said they are investigating the possible poisoning of two Russian exiles who attended a conference in Berlin at the end of April, organised by Russian Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Berlin police told Reuters "a file had been opened" after German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, citing Russian investigative media group Agentstvo, said two women reported symptoms that suggested possible poisoning.

Police gave no further details, citing ongoing investigations.

The media reports said one of the women was a journalist and her symptoms may have already appeared before the conference on April 29 and 30. She went to the Charite hospital in Berlin.