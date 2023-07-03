China's deadly weather from heat to hailstorms take a toll

Since Friday, rescue workers in various parts of southern China, including the southwestern province of Guizhou, have been moving people and livestock to safety from floods and landslides, the CGTN state media outlet reported.

Intense rain lashed parts of Yunnan province over the weekend, sweeping cars down streets that looked like rivers, media reported. Mudslides in Sichuan province, also in the southwest, killed several people last week.

The rain-soaked Xiangxi area of southern Hunan province had suffered economic losses of about 575 million yuan ($79 million), with 95,399 people and 6,648.34 hectares of crops affected, its emergency bureau said in a statement.

Meanwhile, northern China remains in the grip of unusually hot weather that set in earlier than normal and over larger areas, state media reported, citing the National Climate Center.

The hot weather is expected to last for another 10 days, state media said, as exasperated people posted their frustration on social media.

"I'm sick of seeing the term hot temperature," one person posted.

"I can't even cry as my tears evaporate," said another.