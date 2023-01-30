    বাংলা

    Two foreign skiers missing after avalanche in Nagano, Japan

    Three other foreign skiers hit by the snow slide, which occurred at around 2:30 pm on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 02:40 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 02:40 AM

    Rescuers in Japan were searching for two foreign men on Monday after they were caught in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in central Japan's Nagano Prefecture a day earlier, local police said.

    Three other foreign skiers hit by the snow slide, which occurred at around 2:30 pm on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, had been able to climb down the mountain on their own, a police spokesperson said.

    The local police had resumed their search shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday for the two missing skiers, whose nationalities were still unknown, the spokesperson told Reuters. They were part of two separate groups skiing on the 2,469 m (8,100 foot) mountain.

    The region had experienced heavy snowfall in the previous few days, and the Japan Metrological Agency had issued an avalanche warning at the time the avalanche occurred.

    RELATED STORIES
    Patients lie on beds in the emergency department of a hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, January 5, 2023.
    China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs
    The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co
    Cars are seen in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Auckland, New Zealand January 27, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. @MonteChristoNZ/via REUTERS
    New Zealand's Auckland starts clean-up after floods
    A state of emergency remained in place in the city of 1.6 million people on New Zealand's north island as the rains eased
    Japan Coast Guard crews check a life boat drifting at sea near the site of a cargo ship that sank off southwestern Japan in this handout image released on January 25, 2023. Courtesy of 7th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters
    8 dead after cargo ship accident off Japan coast
    The 6,651-tonne Hong Kong-registered 'Jintian' had 22 crew on board who were Chinese or Myanmar nationals
    People participate in the 'Invasion Day' rally in Melbourne, January 26, 2023.
    Thousands rally for 'Invasion Day' protests in Australia
    A large crowd gathered at an "Invasion Day" rally in Sydney's central business district, where some people carried Aboriginal flags

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher