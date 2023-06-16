Chinese cities break heat records, stressing electricity grid

Several cities in northern China broke heat records for June this week, with soaring temperatures straining the country's electricity supplies and leading authorities to hold mock emergency drills.

Since March, China has experienced higher-than-normal temperatures. Weather experts have predicted extreme conditions throughout the country that could eclipse last year's sizzling spell, which lasted for more than two months.

On Thursday, Shijiazhuang in Hebei province became the first provincial capital city to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) this year, according to state media. Zhangjiakou and Chengde, cities in the same province, also broke temperature records for June, according to CCTV.