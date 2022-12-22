Chinese cities give out free fever drugs as COVID flares

Cities in China began distributing free anti-fever drugs to the public, as COVID-19 sweeps through the world's most populous country largely unchecked for the first time after an abrupt shift in the country's containment policies.

After widespread protests and a relentless rise in cases, China this month began dismantling its "zero-COVID" regime.

Still, the country's official death toll since the pandemic began in early 2020 stands at 5,241 - a fraction of what much less populous countries faced.

China reported no new COVID deaths for a second consecutive day for Dec 21, even as funeral parlour workers say demand and waiting time for their services has gone up in the past week, pushing fees higher. The country confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms as of Tuesday.