Sri Lanka's economy returns to growth, led by agriculture

Sri Lanka's economy grew by 1.6% in the quarter from July to September, official data showed on Friday, as the country claws its way back from its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades following a record fall in foreign exchange reserves.

The expansion was the first since the end of 2021, with the upturn driven by a lower base, moderating inflation, a strengthening currency and lower interest rates, Sri Lanka's Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's agriculture sector grew 3% from a year earlier, with an increase of 0.3% in industrial output, while services grew by 1.3%, the department said.

Helped by a $2.9 billion IMF bailout in March, Sri Lanka's economy began a painful path towards growth. It locked down a second tranche of $337 million this week, although the IMF has warned the island is not yet out of the woods.