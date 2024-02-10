    বাংলা

    Taiwan reports Chinese balloons at start of New Year holiday

    The island’s defence ministry says it has detected eight Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait in the previous 24 hours

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2024, 05:24 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2024, 05:24 AM

    Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday it had detected eight Chinese balloons crossing the Taiwan Strait in the previous 24 hours, two of which flew across the island, in an uptick of activity at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday.

    Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the strong objections of the government in Taipei, has complained since December about the balloons, saying they are a threat to aviation safety and an attempt at psychological warfare.

    In its daily report on Chinese military activities, Taiwan's defence ministry said it spotted the first balloon on Friday morning and the last one early in the evening.

    Two crossed the northern part of Taiwan, according to a map provided by the ministry. The others approached the coast before vanishing, though one flew over the sea to the north of Taiwan.

    China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment on Saturday at the start of the holiday, the most important festival in the Chinese-speaking world.

    Last month, China's government dismissed repeated complaints by Taiwan about the balloons, saying they are for meteorological purposes and should not be hyped up for political reasons.

    Chinese warplanes operate daily in the Taiwan Strait and often cross its median line that previously served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides. China says it does not recognise the existence of that line.

    Taiwan last month elected Vice President Lai Ching-te as its next president, a man China describes as a dangerous separatist.

    Lai, who takes office in May, has offered talks with China, which have been rejected. He says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

    The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue last February when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China said the balloon was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
    Japan's message for Donald Trump: don't cut a deal with China
    Tokyo has stepped up attempts to engage with people close to Trump in recent weeks
    Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, April 11, 2023.
    Taiwan angered at 'unilateral' China change to Taiwan Strait flight path
    China's civil aviation administration said it was cancelling an "offset measure" for the southbound operation of the M503 flight route, which is just west of the Taiwan strait's median line
    Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.
    Taiwan spots more Chinese balloons
    The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue in February 2023 when the US shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon
    I always fumble my New Year’s resolutions. But I have a fresh plan for a new me in 2024
    How I’ve resolved to meet a new me in 2024
    Many of us want big, sweeping changes to our lives, but without smaller, concrete steps to work towards, we can fall short of our goals

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps