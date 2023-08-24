More than a decade after nuclear meltdown, Fukushima water release begins

April 4: Engineers release more than 10,000 tonnes of contaminated water - about 100 times more radioactive than legal limits - that had been used to cool overheated fuel rods after running out of storage capacity.

Dec. 16: Japan says damaged reactors are in a stable state of "cold shutdown".

2013:

July 22: TEPCO says radioactive water has continued to leak from the plant into groundwater, making it radioactive, with implications for drinking water and for the Pacific Ocean.

2014:

April 1: Residents begin to return to the 20-km (12-mile) exclusion zone around Fukushima as decontamination of the area is completed.

June 3: TEPCO begins work on an "ice wall" to slow the flow of ground water into the wrecked plant, but the build-up of contaminated water continues, slowing recovery efforts.

2018:

Oct. 1: TEPCO says water treated at the Fukushima site still contains radioactive materials, and apologises to the government after previously insisting the materials had been removed. About a million tonnes of water are now stored at the plant, enough to fill about 500 Olympic swimming pools.